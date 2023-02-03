Boston College Men’s Hockey Ties UMass Lowell 2-2

The Boston College men’s hockey team skated to an official 2-2 tie tonight, but lost the extra Hockey East point in a shootout.

Mike Posma took a major penalty for contact to the head just 7 minutes into the game, putting BC at a disadvantage early. The Eagles killed that penalty off, but Lowell went up 1-0 late in the first period on a different power play. The Riverhawks took that 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Eags tied things up just under 5 minutes into the second period off a Trevor Kuntar goal after putting pretty consistent pressure on the Riverhawks. The with just under 5 minutes remaining, Seamus Powell scored a beautiful goal (assisted by his brother) to out BC up 2-1. BC unfortunately ended the period with another penalty, and Lowell scored with just 5 seconds left to tie the game back up at 2.

Both teams got some good chances in the third period, but the goalies stood strong and the teams headed to overtime still tied at 2. Five minutes of overtime wasn’t enough to decide this one, and it ended as a tie but went to the shootout to determine who would get the extra conference point. Lowell “won” the shootout, making 2 out of 4 shots.