The quest for another win continues for Boston College tonight, as the Eagles head to Lowell to take on the Riverhawks. BC defeated Lowell 3-2 when the teams met earlier this season, but hasn’t won a game since the overtime victory at Sacred Heart on January 14.

Who: Boston College Eagles (9-10-5, 5-7-4 HEA) vs. UMass Lowell Riverhawks (15-9-1, 9-5-1 HEA)

When: Friday, February 3 at 7:15 PM

Where: Tsongas Center, Lowell, MA

How to Watch: The game will air on NESN, and will be streamed on ESPN+ here.

How to Listen: Listen to the BC’s website here or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be updated on UML’s website here.

How to Follow: BC Interruption’s coverage can be found on Twitter @bcinterruption, and BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.

Don’t Forget: Did you know that in 2012, UMass Lowell’s mascot, Rowdy, was hit by a car while delivering season tickets, in footage that was then doctored by UML to make it look like the car came from UVM?

Rowdy spent some time in the hospital, and when he returned to action, he was blue with a red beak, instead of red with a blue beak. Was Rowdy’s “accident” a cover-up for plastic surgery? Is the new Rowdy an imposter that is gaslighting us all? Why did UMass Lowell try to frame UVM for the incident after a season in which the Catamounts won just 3 conference games? We may never know the truth.