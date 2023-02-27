Boston College MBB vs. Wake Forest: Game Preview

On Tuesday evening, Boston College will take its 2-game winning streak into a matchup with the 18-11 Wake Forest Demon Deacs.

When: Tues Feb 28th at 7pm

Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, NC

How to Watch: The game will be broadcast on ESPNU

Boston College resumes ACC play after their incredible 15-point upset of #6 Virginia. The Eagle’s 8 ACC wins are the most since the program won 9 in the 2010-11 season, and Earl Grant claimed – by far – his biggest win at BC. The Eagles will be looking to build on last week’s performances – maintain their defensive efficiency, get out and score in transition, and play smart and make the right play on offense. BC did all of those things exceptionally well against UVA. However, they face a much different threat from Wake.

The Demon Deacs are led by electric senior guard Ty Appleby, who averages 18.6 PPG to go with 6.2 dimes. He spearheads a high-octane offense that averages 77.5 points per contest on an efficient 46.5% from the floor and 37.0% from downtown. The last time these two teams met, the Deacs blew out the Eagles 85-63 on the strength of 21 points from F Andrew Carr. Quinten Post will have to deliver a strong defensive showing to avoid a repeat performance, while Zackery and Ashton-Langford must take the Appleby and Damari Monsanto assignments. After handling UVA’s high-octane defense yet shaky offense, it will be interesting to see how BC handles Wake’s electric offense yet porous (73.9 PA) defense.

Prediction: Call me an optimist. Eags, 71-68.