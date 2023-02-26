Boston College Women’s Basketball Ends Losing Streak With Comeback Victory Over Wake Forest

The Boston College women’s basketball team ended a 6 game losing streak this afternoon thanks to a 73-63 win over Wake Forest. This was BC’s final regular season game, so they’ll head into the ACC Tournament on a high note.

The Eagles got off to a rough start today, immediately letting Wake Forest take a lead and heading into the second quarter down by a score of 26-13. The Eags didn’t let that 13 point deficit shake them, however, and they held Wake Forest to just 6 points in the second period while scoring 20 of their own to take over the lead. The teams played a fairly even third period, but BC stayed in control and a strong fourth secured the 10 point victory.

The Eagles really shone on defense today, out-rebounding Wake 36-19 (including 29 defense rebounds), and making 5 blocks. And while the Eagles only went 18-for-31 from the free throw line they otherwise had a strong game offensively, shooting 59% from the floor.

Maria Gakdeng had a particularly strong game with 22 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 blocks. Andrea Daley was also an impact player for the Eagles with 18 points and a team leading 9 rebounds, and Ally VanTimmeren rounded out BC’s double digit scoring with 14 points.