Boston College DL Izaiah Henderson enters Transfer Portal

Late last week, it was reported that Boston College defensive lineman Izaiah Henderson has entered the transfer portal.

Boston College DL Izaiah Henderson entered the transfer portal; he played in 22 games during his time with the Eagles

Henderson will be a redshirt senior in 2023 and seems to be looking for a change of scenery after not playing much for the Eagles in his four seasons on the Heights. He did see more game action this past season, appearing in 10 contests after just 8 appearances in 2021 and 4 appearances in 2019. But those snaps didn’t result in many big plays, as he made just 24 total tackles and forced one fumble in his 22 games. He missed the 2020 season with an injury.

This definitely is not a major loss for BC, they have enough defensive lineman to cover the snaps Henderson was getting. But it does serve as a reminder that transfer season is not over yet and there could be more roster turnover as spring practices get underway.