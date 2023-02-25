Boston College Men’s Hockey Swept by Maine

The Boston College men’s hockey team kept things closer tonight and Mitch Benson played a solid game in net, but the Eagles continued to struggle to score even strength goals against Maine and lost to the Black Bears by a score of 2-1.

Benson had a strong first period, but BC spent much of it on the penalty kill which made things difficult for him and allowed Maine to score a power play goal with 4:10 to go in the first to take a 1-0 lead. Maine took that 1-0 lead into the first intermission, while BC had just 6 shots on goal on throughout the first 20 minutes.

The Eagles picked up the pace offensively in the second but weren’t able to tie things up before Maine took a 2-0 with 8:20 to go in the period. The Eagles continued their power play scoring steak with just under 7 minutes to go in the second, as Cutter Gauthier scored to cut Maine’s lead to 2-1. The Eagles ended the period with 20 more shots on goal than they had in the first, but still down 2-1.

Neither team was able to get past the goalies as the third period went on, and BC pulled Benson with just over 2 minutes remaining, and while the Eagles kept Maine from scoring an empty netter they weren’t able to tie things up and the game ended in a 2-1 Black Bears victory.