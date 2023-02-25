GOAL BY GOAL: BC Women’s Hockey Takes 4-3 Overtime Win Over UConn To Advance to WHEA Semifinals

It was a thrilling, back-and-forth affair at Conte Forum on Saturday afternoon, as Boston College Women’s Hockey came from behind late to score a 4-3 win over the UConn Huskies in overtime. The win keeps BC’s season alive, and they now advance to the Hockey East semifinals against No. 5 Northeastern on Wednesday night.

This was a really up and down game for both teams. The Eagles started out on the wrong foot as UConn really took it to them in the opening minutes, but Coach Crowley got the team settled and took control in the second half of the opening period.

Boston College Goal #1: 18:23 of the 1st period

Caroline Goffredo (Alexie Guay, Cayla Barnes)

BC 1, UConn 0

Boston College got a well-deserved goal in the closing couple minutes after nearly scoring on a very similar chance about a minute earlier. The shot from Guay at the blue line found its way mostly through the traffic before sitting in a juicy spot right outside the crease, and fortunately Goffredo was there to poke the puck in for the score.

UConn Goal #1: 10:34 of the 2nd period

Brooke Campbell (Christina Walker)

BC 1, UConn 1

UConn started playing better in the second period, and they finally got a goal of their own right around the halfway point of the game.

This was a pretty unlucky goal for the Eagles due to the deflection off the back of a BC player’s skate... but there still shouldn’t have been a UConn player unmarked hanging out in the slot. That won’t be the first time we see this happen in this game — the Eagles are going to need to clean that up.

Boston College Goal #2: 11:50 of the 2nd period

Abby Newhook (Cayla Barnes, Alexie Guay)

BC 2, UConn 1

That's goal No. 19 on the year for No. 21!



: https://t.co/dJ8lhnpAdt pic.twitter.com/L5BOQQr5In — Boston College Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) February 25, 2023

The Eagles responded well, though. Just over a minute later, BC had the lead once again.

This time, it was less gritty, more pretty. Cayla Barnes generated the chance on her own by getting the Huskies to chase her around their own end, and eventually Barnes threw a backhand into the mixer. Abby Newhook was ready for it, and she finished with authority on the one-timer to beat goaltender Tia Chan and retake the lead for the Eagles.

UConn Goal #2: 17:20 of the 2nd period

Jada Habisch (Brianna Ware)

BC 2, UConn 2

Back and forth we would go, and unfortunately UConn came right back to tie the game back up once again. This time the defense was on point, but the goal is probably one that Abbey Levy is going to want back. UConn leading scorer Jada Habisch was forced to the outside on entry into the offensive zone, but her shot just found its way through an opening between Levy and the post, tying the game at 2-2.

UConn Goal #3: 14:52 of the 3rd period

Brooke Campbell (Jada Habisch)

UConn 3, BC 2

The third period was an exciting once, but as the game continued on tied at 2-2, it would be a lie to say that thoughts of BC’s many late defeats this season didn’t start creeping into the back of our minds. And wouldn’t you know it, with 5 minutes to go, the Huskies took the lead.

Like UConn’s first goal, this one was a real problem for the defense. UConn’s Brooke Campbell was able to camp out in the slot for an absolute eternity, and eventually the pass came her way for the easy one-timer goal to beat Levy. That’s really not good, but hopefully the coaching staff will hammer this home with some film study this week.

Bad news: The Eagles were losing in the final minutes.

Good news: That was more than enough time for a comeback.

Boston College Goal #3: 16:11 of the 3rd period

Katie Pyne (Hannah Bilka, Alexie Guay)

BC 3, UConn 3

For the second time in the contest, the Eagles scored a response less than two minutes after a UConn goal, and this one couldn’t have come at a better time. Alexie Guay took a great, heavy shot from the blue line... and oh, baby, the result was just a thing of beauty:

Two tips of the puck later, Tia Chan was beaten, and the Eagles had the game tied up and heading to overtime.

And BC didn’t wait long to finish the job.

Boston College Goal #4: 2:39 of Overtime

Katie Pyne (Abby Newhook, Hannah Bilka)

BC 4, UConn 3 — FINAL (OT)

Katie Pyne was the hero who tied it, and she was the hero who won it. The game-winner in overtime was absolutely cathartic, with the build-up of a two-on-one leading to a pass from Newhook and a finish from Pyne giving the Eagles a huge, emotional win, extending their season, and keeping their hopes of a conference title and NCAA tournament berth alive.

The road gets a lot tougher from here for BC, though. They’ll have to go through #5 Northeastern first if they want to play for the league trophy, but they won’t have much time to think about it — the Hockey East semifinal will be on Wednesday evening, for some reason, with the Eagles heading down the road to Matthews Arena for the matchup. Puck drop is at 6pm for the #4 vs #1 league contest.