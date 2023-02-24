Boston College Men’s Hockey Falls to Maine in First of Two at Alfond Arena

As has so often been the case in recent memory, Boston College men’s hockey struggled at Alfond Arena tonight, falling to Maine by a score of 6-3. The Eagles had a rough night on the penalty kill in particular, and also were unable to score without a man advantage of their own.

Maine scored first tonight, taking a 1-0 lead just over 5 minutes into the game after getting one past Mitch Benson. The Eagles had a few good shifts, particularly from the first and second lines, but weren’t able to get anything past Maine’s goalie, and BC went down 2-0 late in the period.

The Black Bears made it 3-0 just under 8 minutes into the second period, converting on their first power play opportunity of the game to score. The Eags, meanwhile, struggled to make chances for themselves on offense.

Andre Gasseau put BC on the board midway through the game, converting on a power play to cut Maine’s lead to 3-1. Under 2 minutes later, Cutter Gauthier also picked up a power play goal to get BC within 1 goal.

The power play goals continued late in the second, but unfortunately this time the Black Bears were the ones to score, taking a 4-2 lead that they’d carry into the locker room.

The Black Bears picked up another goal with 13:27 to go in the game to make it 5-2 and put the nail in the coffin for any hope of a BC comeback. Nikita Nesterenko got BC back within 2 off yet another power play goal midway through the game, as he continues to be a bright spot for this team in recent weeks.

Maine got a lucky bounce right after BC pulled Benson to take a 6-3 lead, which ended up being the final score of this one.