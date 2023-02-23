How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Hockey at Maine

Who: Boston College Eagles (12-12-6, 7-8-5 HEA) at Maine Black Bears (13-13-5, 7-9-4 HEA)

Game 1

Where: Alfond Arena, Orono, ME

When: Friday, February 24

Puck Drop Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch: Both games will air on ESPN+.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.

Game 2

Where: Alfond Arena, Orono, ME

When: Saturday, February 25

Puck Drop Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch: Both games will air on ESPN+.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.