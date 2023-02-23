How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Hockey at Maine

Who: Boston College Eagles (12-12-6, 7-8-5 HEA) at Maine Black Bears (13-13-5, 7-9-4 HEA)
Game 1
Where: Alfond Arena, Orono, ME
When: Friday, February 24
Puck Drop Time: 7:00 PM ET
How to Watch: Both games will air on ESPN+.
How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.
Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.
How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.
Game 2
Where: Alfond Arena, Orono, ME
When: Saturday, February 25
Puck Drop Time: 7:00 PM ET
How to Watch: Both games will air on ESPN+.
How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.
Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.
How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.
