Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation Names Jerry York as 2023 Legend of College Hockey Recipient

Jerry York is adding another honor to the many he has received over the past few years, as the Hobey Baker Memorial Foundation has announced that he will be its 2023 Legend of College Hockey honoree. York has previously coached 4 winners of the regular Hobey Baker Award: George McPhee, Brian Holzinger, Mike Mottau, and Johnny Gaudreau, as well as numerous finalists.

The Legend of College Hockey award is presented annually to an individual who has made great contributions to college hockey. It was first awarded in 1981, and the first honoree was former Boston College men’s hockey coach John “Snooks” Kelly. Former BC coach Len Ceglarski was honored in 1996. Other previous Hockey East honorees include Northeastern player/coach and Beanpot founder Herb Gallagher (1985), BU player and coach Jack Kelley (1994), Providence player and coach Lou Lamoriello (1997), UNH coach Charlie Holt (2010), Northeastern coach Fernie Flaman (2012), BU player and coach Jack Parker (2014), BU player and UMass Lowell coach Bill Riley Jr. (2017), and BU player and UVM coach Jim Cross (2019).

Jerry York has undeniably made an impact on college hockey - he retired last spring as the winningest coach in all of college hockey with 1,123 career wins between his years at Clarkson, Bowling Green, and BC. York is the only collegiate coach to record more than 1,000 career victories. While at Boston College, York led the Eagles to 4 NCAA Championships, 9 Beanpots, 12 Hockey East regular season titles (counting HEPI), and 9 Hockey East Tournament championships.

York is a 5 time Hockey East Coach of the Year and a 2 time New England Coach of the Year. He won the American Hockey Coaches Association’s Spencer Penrose Award in 1977 and the Lester Patrick Award in 2014, and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019 and the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in 2021.