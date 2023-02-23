Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Maine: Weekend Preview

Coming off a weekend sweep of the UMass Minutemen, the Eagles are on a three game winning streak! They’ll aim to extend the streak this weekend up in Orono, where they’ll take on the Maine Black Bears for two games. The last time the Black Bears were in town, the Eagles dropped a 3-1 decision, their last loss before winning their last three.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles (12-12-6, 7-8-5 HEA) vs. Maine Black Bears (13-13-5, 7-9-4 HEA)

WHERE:

Friday & Saturday

Alfond Arena, Orono, ME

WHEN:

Friday, February 24 & Saturday, February 25. Puck drops at 7PM both nights.

HOW TO WATCH:

Both games will be streaming on ESPN+.

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter.

PREVIEW:

Nothing much has changed with the Black Bears since we checked in with them last — since defeating BC two weeks ago, they’ve gone 0-0-3 — once against Lowell and twice against UNH, earning shootout losses in all three games. Their leading scorer is still junior Lynden Breen, who now has 26 points in 31 games, followed closely by senior Ben Poisson who has 24 points in 31 games. Junior Victor Ostman has a .924 save percentage in net, and was just named a Mike Richter Award semifinalist.

Last time out, the Eagles probably had their best week of the entire year. After defeating BU in the Beanpot consolation game last Monday evening, BC handily swept UMass last weekend, beating them 7-3 at home on Friday before a comeback 3-1 victory on Saturday. A number of Eagles had excellent showings against UMass, but Nikita Nesterenko was undoubtedly the star, scoring a hat trick (and an assist for a four point night) in Friday’s game. Trevor Kuntar came close to his own hat trick on Saturday, but his third goal was called off after an offside review. Nevertheless, the Eagles are rolling right now, and they’ll hope to continue it up north.

Alfond Arena has not been kind to BC historically, but the Eagles are clicking. Given how similar these teams’ records are, this should be quite the game especially as the Hockey East playoff picture becomes clearer. And as always, go Eagles!