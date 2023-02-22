How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. #6 Virginia

The Boston College men’s basketball team will look to avenge their late January 76-57 loss to Virginia when they take on the Cavaliers at home tonight. The Eagles took down FSU on Saturday, winning 75-69 behind Quinten Post’s (who else) 21 points and 6 rebounds. Virginia has won 4 straight to regain first place in the ACC after squeaking out back-to-back wins against the two worst teams in the conference.

Who: Boston College Eagles (13-15, 7-10 ACC) @ Virginia Cavaliers (21-4, 13-3 ACC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut, MA

When: Wednesday, February 22nd

Tip-off Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live on NESN

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.