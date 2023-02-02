Boston College Women’s Basketball Loses Hard Fought Game to Notre Dame

The Eagles played a high energy game against #8/9 Notre Dame today, but ultimately couldn’t fight off the Irish and lost by a score of 72-59.

The Eagles handed Notre Dame an early 4-0 lead thanks to a pair of fouls, and the Fighting Irish built that into a 11-3 lead after 4 minutes of play. All of BC’s first quarter attempts seemed to bounce right out of the basket, and after 10 minutes of play Notre Dame led 19-10.

The Eagles held Notre Dame scoreless until 5:19 in the second, which helped BC to close the gap a bit, getting within 1 point by the period’s middle. Notre Dame sunk a 3 with just over 3 minutes to go in the half to go up 28-22, but the Eagles followed up by hitting a couple 3s of their own. The Eagles continued to play strong on both ends as the half wound down, and Notre Dame led just 32-30 at halftime. Andrea Daley was BC’s halftime leader with 10 points and 7 boards.

The Irish were able to hold BC scoreless for the first 2 and a half minutes of the second half, but JoJo Lacey got through on a breakaway to put the Eags back on the board. Lacey’s basket, followed by a 3 from Taina Mair, gave BC some needed momentum, and the Eagles got back within 1 point early in the half.

Mair scored with just under 3 minutes left in the third to tie the game at 43, but Notre Dame quickly hit 5 straight baskets to take back the lead. T’Yana Todd ended the quarter with a pair of free throws, but Notre Dame still led 53-45 heading into the last 10.

As the fourth quarter progressed, the Fighting Irish were able to build up to a double digit lead. With 3 minutes to go, the Irish were up by 19 as the Eagles got tired and made some sloppy mistakes. BC didn’t stop fighting, but simply couldn’t make up the difference, and this one ended with Notre Dame winning by a score of 72-59. Maria Gakdeng led BC in the loss with 16 points.