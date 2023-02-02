Boston College Football Reportedly Parting Ways with OL Coach Dave DeGuglielmo

On Thursday afternoon, reports came out from Football Scoop that Boston College offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo will not be returning to BC’s football staff in 2023.

Sources: Offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo not expected to return at Boston College https://t.co/gCpX1HCOCY — Doug Samuels (@CoachSamz) February 2, 2023

Boston College is parting ways with offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo, a source confirms. @FootballScoop had it first. — Trevor Hass (@TrevorHass) February 2, 2023

That marks just one season on the Heights for Coach Guge after being hired last offseason. The 2022 regular season was possibly the worst ever season for an offensive line in Boston College history. After losing all five 2021 OL starters to the draft, graduation, or injury, the 2022 unit struggled out of the gate and did not improve much over the course of the year, especially as they became even more injured themselves. As a result, BC was dead last in the FBS as a rushing attack, averaging just 63.2 rushing yards per game.

New blood is desperately needed in the OL room after that disaster of a season. Despite the messy situation Coach Guge was thrown into, he still had a solid group of decent recruits he could’ve coached up throughout the offseason and season. Instead, they showed little signs of improvement in run blocking and totaled just 148 combined rushing yards over the last three games. Finishing dead last in any major category like rushing yards is inexcusable and it’s been clear for a while that this offense needs a major overhaul.

With a new OC and now a new OL coach coming in, there could be a shift. Head coach Jeff Hafley will need to make two great hires in order to right the ship and keep the program afloat.