Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UMass Lowell: Weekend Preview

Game Details

Who: Boston College Eagles (9-10-5, 5-7-4 HEA) vs. UMass Lowell River Hawks (15-9-1, 9-5-1 HEA)

When: Friday, February 3 at 7:15 PM

Where: Tsongas Center, Lowell, MA

How to Watch: Friday’s game will air online here

How to Listen: Listen to the game on BC’s website here or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats for the game will be updated online here.

How to Follow: BC Interruption’s coverage can be found on Twitter @bcinterruption, and BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.

Preview

BC’s final game before the Beanpot will be against another formidable opponent, as they take on a Lowell team that has been playing some good hockey recently. The River Hawks are currently in fifth place in Hockey East, but there are enough teams close together in points that they could rise or fall a spot or two pretty easily depending on how their next few games go.

Lowell is currently on a three-game winning streak and has wins in five of their last six games. Most recently, they shut out UMass 1-0 in their only game from last weekend after sweeping a home-and-home series with New Hampshire the week before. They’ve been solid defensively since the start of 2023, allowing more than two goals just one time in what could be a very problematic trend for a BC team that is struggling mightily to score. The two teams did face off once way back in November where the Eagles came away with an impressive 3-2 victory.

Offensively, Lowell doesn’t seem to have a whole lot of fire power up front. Their leading scorer on the season is Carl Berglund with 20 points in 25 games and no one has more than eight goals. Their goalies help out quite a bit with that however. Gustavs Grigals and Henry Welsch have played in 15 and 12 games respectively and both have save percentages of .920 or better. Lowell is allowing just over two goals per game on the season, so while they might not score a ton themselves, they rarely have to in order to win.

BC hasn’t played all that poorly in their last two games, and they wouldn’t be wrong to feel like they deserved a win on Tuesday night, but they just haven’t been able to score much at all recently, so this feels like a bad matchup. The Beanpot is right around the corner, however, so let’s hope they can use this as a game to get some things working as they head into their meeting with Harvard on Monday,