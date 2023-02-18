Boston College Men’s Hockey Picks Up Comeback Victory at UMass

The Eagles picked up a comeback victory today, sweeping UMass with a 3-1 road victory.

It was a less exciting start for BC than the team had last night, as BC ended the first period down 1-0 instead of up 5-0. BC had a few decent chances, but weren’t able to convert on any of them and let up a few too many good opportunities for UMass.

The Eagles struggled to get much going offensively for the majority of the second, but Mitch Benson kept the deficit to just 1-0 with solid goaltending. The Eagles picked up a power play with under a minute to go, however, and Trevor Kuntar (with an assist from a lucky bounce) tied the game up as the clock wound down to send the teams into the third knotted at 1.

It was all Eagles for the rest of the game, with Kuntar scoring the slickest goal of the game to put BC up 2-1, quickly followed by a smart play from Connor Joyce to give BC a 3-1. The Eagles almost went up 4-1 (and Kuntar almost recorded a hat trick), but that final goal was waved off after a review for being offsides, and this one ended at 3-1. Benson made 24 saves in the victory.