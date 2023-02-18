Boston College loses Defensive Coordinator Tem Lukabu to the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers went on a Friday night hiring spree last night, which included signing a deal with Boston College defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu to be their outside linebackers coach.

Lukabu had been BC’s defensive coordinator under head coach Jeff Hafley for all three seasons, 2020-2022. Lukabu’s defense was terrific in his first two years, taking the 13th overall ACC scoring defense in 2019 and immediately improving them to 6th (2020) and then 3rd (2021) in conference. They did regress back to 13th in 2022, however, but a lot of that stems from the poor offense and running game that could not establish time of possession whatsoever. His tenure as DC has not been perfect by any stretch, but Lukabu generally has been a good coach given the circumstances and his absence will be felt.

Boston College now faces two holes in its coordinator positions that have yet to be filled. Offensive coordinator John McNulty was let go a few weeks ago after just one season on the Heights, and now BC is faced with replacing Lukabu as well. These hires will be make-or-break in Hafley’s fourth season as head coach, as they could potentially determine whether he has a job in the near future.