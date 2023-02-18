How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Basketball @ Florida State

After an exciting road win against Virginia Tech, the Boston College men’s basketball team has dropped two straight without a fight, losing 92-62 vs. NC State, and 77-58 at Pitt. Today, the Eagles travel to the Sunshine State to take on the Florida State Seminoles at noon. FSU is now on a three-game skid, after being walloped by the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday night. Today’s matchup has important seeding implications as the Eagles and Seminoles sit deadlocked at 10th place in the conference, with the ACC Tournament just three weeks away.

Who: Boston College Eagles (12-15, 6-10 ACC) @ Florida State Seminoles (8-19, 6-10 ACC)

Where: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, FL

When: Saturday, February 18th

Tip-off Time: 12:00 PM ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be broadcasted live on ACC Network

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.