Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UMass: Weekend Preview

With a solid win against BU in the first-ever BC-BU Beanpot consolation game, the Eagles have snapped their winless streak! BC will look to build on their momentum when they take on the UMass Minutemen in a home-and-home series this weekend. The last time these two teams faced off was at Frozen Fenway back in January and the Eagles came away with the 4-2 win.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles (10-12-6, 5-8-5 HEA) vs UMass Minutemen (10-13-5, 4-11-3 HEA)

WHERE:

Friday

Kelley Rink, Chestnut Hill, MA

Saturday

Mullins Center, Amherst, MA

WHEN:

Friday, February 17 and Saturday, February 18. Puck drops at 7PM both nights.

HOW TO WATCH:

Both games will be streaming on ESPN+.

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter.

PREVIEW:

The last time we checked in with the Minutemen, they were 9-7-1 with a 3-6-1 league record, coming off a solid shutout win of their own against Brown. Since Frozen Fenway, UMass has gone 1-5-2, their one win coming against Providence the first weekend of February. The Eagles are in a similar boat, going 2-6-2 since their matchup against the Minutemen back in January. Both teams are separated by just two points for 8th place in league standings, so this should be an interesting matchup with Hockey East playoff implications. Heading into this weekend, UMass is coming off a two tie weekend against Vermont.

Sophomore defenseman Scott Morrow now leads the Minutemen with 24 points in 28 games, followed by freshman Kenny Connors, who has 23 points in 25 games. Sophomore Luke Pavicich has started most games in net, and currently has a .924 save percentage.

Last time out, the Eagles earned a hard-fought 4-2 win against the Terriers in the Beanpot consolation game. Although they blew a 2-0 lead, they fought back to take the lead only 27 seconds after BU tied the game up and were able to close out the game with an empty netter. Beating BU is always fun — especially handing the Terriers their second straight loss and fourth place at the Beanpot — and here’s to hoping it was exactly what the Eagles needed to get back on track with just six games left in the regular season.