Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Defeats #23 UMass to Stay Undefeated

Boston College women’s lacrosse defeated another ranked opponent today to start the season 2-0, taking down the #23 UMass Minutewomen by a score of 16-6 despite losing Jenn Medjid to an injury.

UMass scored first in today’s game, but it was pretty much all Eagles from there, with BC not giving up a lead change for the remainder of the game after going up 3-2 late in the first quarter. The Eagles went into halftime leading 8-5, and held UMass to just a single goal in the entire second half.

The Eagles outshot the Minutewomen 32-19 today (23-15 in shots of goal) and did not give up a single free position opportunity. BC also went 19-for-19 on clears and won 17 draw controls compared to UMass’s 8.

Kayla Martello picked up the slack in Medjid’s absence today, scoring 5 goals for BC. Mallory Hasselbeck also picked a hat trick, scoring exactly 3 goals. On defense, Sydney Scales was the leader with 3 ground balls and 4 caused turnovers. Both BC goalies saw some action today, with Rachel Hall making 6 saves and Shea Dolce stopping 3 shots.

Next up, BC hits the road for the first time this season to take on #5 Northwestern on Sunday.