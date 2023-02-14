BC Women’s Hockey Falls To #5 Northeastern 2-1 In Women’s Beanpot Championship

The trophy drought will have to last a little longer for BC Women’s Hockey.

Despite a valiant attempt at a comeback in the third period, Boston College fell 2-1 in the Women’s Beanpot Championship on Tuesday night to the Northeastern Huskies. Abbey Levy played as well as anyone could have hoped, and the Eagles had their chances, but Northeastern had just enough in the tank to hold on to the victory.

Northeastern got the scoring started midway through the first period with a nicely deflected puck past goaltender Abbey Levy, and they extended the lead in the second with another perfect tip to make it 2-0. The Huskies largely controlled play through the first two frames, though the Eagles weren’t getting run out of the building.

Things got a bit more interesting in the third period, however. Boston College pulled Levy for the extra attacker and put some good chances on net, finally putting one home to get within one with over a minute and a half to play. But despite a late flurry of attempts, the Eagles couldn’t get the equalizer, falling in a close 2-1 final.

The Eagles will need to get their heads right quickly after the tough loss as they head into the final weekend of the regular season against No. 13 Providence College with huge Hockey East points on the line. Puck drop is at 2pm on Friday in Providence before the teams head up to Chestnut Hill for a 2pm start at Conte Forum on Saturday.