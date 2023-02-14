Filed under: Boston College Men's Basketball Boston College MBB vs. Pitt: Game Thread By Schestag Feb 14, 2023, 8:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Boston College MBB vs. Pitt: Game Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports Coming off a bad loss to a hot-shooting NC State squad, BC will look to bounce back Tuesday night at 9 PM against Pitt. Follow along in the comments and on Twitter @bcinterruption and @bcmbb. Roll Eags! More From BC Interruption How to Watch and Follow: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Pitt 2023 Women’s Beanpot Championship Preview: No. 5 Northeastern vs. No. 15 Boston College Boston College Football and Offensive Line Coach Matt Applebaum Reunite Boston College Men’s Hockey Ends Losing Streak, Defeats BU in Beanpot Consolation Game Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball @ Pitt Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Boston University: Game Preview Loading comments...
Loading comments...