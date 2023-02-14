 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boston College MBB vs. Pitt: Game Thread

By Schestag
NCAA Basketball: N.C. State at Boston College Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a bad loss to a hot-shooting NC State squad, BC will look to bounce back Tuesday night at 9 PM against Pitt. Follow along in the comments and on Twitter @bcinterruption and @bcmbb. Roll Eags!

