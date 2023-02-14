Boston College Football and Offensive Line Coach Matt Applebaum Reunite

Jeff Hafley has filled the offensive line vacancy by way of one Matt Applebaum. Hafley dipped back in his rolodex for this one with Applebaum, BC’s former O-Line coach in his first two seasons. Reports were circulating last week, but now our lord and savior Pete Thamel as made it known:

Source: Boston College has come to an agreement to bring back Matt Applebaum as the school’s offensive line coach. Applebaum spent last season with the Miami Dolphins coaching the offensive line. He spent both 2020 and 2021 as BC’s line coach under Jeff Hafley. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 14, 2023

Applebaum’s tenure left a few things to be desired but was certainly better handled than last season’s. Sitting pretty with a well built offensive line staff, Applebaum shifted things around and brought in a new blocking scheme. Extenuating circumstances (injuries) accounted for some of the shuffling, but the transition was by no means smooth.

The Miami Dolphins hired Applebaum last season, and he had previously worked in the NFL for four seasons earlier in his career. The Dolphins parted ways with the PA native at the beginning of the month, along with a handful of other positional coaches on the defensive side. His line down in Miami dealt with a number of key injuries during the season, and they ranked near the bottom of the league. It should be noted this franchise hasn’t kept the same offensive line coach for more than a year since 2014-15.

Applebaum will have experience recruiting and already working with most of the lineman on the roster, so let’s hope he can right the ship.