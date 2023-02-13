Boston College Men’s Hockey Ends Losing Streak, Defeats BU in Beanpot Consolation Game

The Boston College men’s hockey team ended their losing streak tonight, defeating BU in the Beanpot consolation game by a score of 4-2.

The Eagles got started with a couple good chances from Christian O’Neill, and then took an early 1-0 lead off a Nikita Nesterenko goal. They increased that lead to 2-0 off an Eamon Powell power play goal before BU cut the lead the 2-1 late in the first.

Neither team was able to score in the second period, so BC took that 2-1 lead into the second intermission as well despite only managing 4 shots on goal during those 20 minutes.

Despite some good chances from BC, the Terriers tied the game up at 2 with 11:44 to go in regulation, just after both teams had penalties expire, but Andre Gasseau immediately took the lead back for BC to make it 3-2. Trevor Kuntar sealed the deal with an empty net goal as the clock wound down, and BC took this one 4-2 for a third place Beanpot finish. This was one of the most consistent games BC has played in a while, and hopefully the win will help boost the team’s confidence enough to keep these wins coming.