Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Boston University: Game Preview

The Eagles continued their long winless streak with a loss to Maine on Friday night and now head into what has to be one of the least hyped meetings in the history of this rivalry, as they’ll take on BU in the Beanpot consolation game on Monday afternoon.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles (9-12-6, 5-8-5 HEA) vs Boston University Terriers (20-7-0, 14-4-0 HEA)

WHERE:

TD Garden, Boston, MA

WHEN:

Monday, February 13. Puck drops at 4:30 PM

HOW TO LISTEN:

A stream of this game will be available on BC’s website here

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter.

PREVIEW:

Not a whole lot has changed for either team in the few weeks since BU swept a weekend series between the two. BU followed that series up with another win against Maine before dropping their game in the first round of the Beanpot to Northeastern while BC has played four more games without a win since they last saw the Terriers.

BU has taken over the top spot in Hockey East and it looks like they’ll be a dangerous team when the NCAA Tournament comes around. Matt Brown and Lane Hutson continue to lead the way for them, with both averagine well over a point per game. Drew Commesso is a very good goalie who made 40 saves on 41 shots the last time these two teams played.

As for BC, there’s not much to say that hasn’t been said repeatedly over the past month or so. They just can’t score much at all and it’s really hard to see that changing as we get into the final weeks of the season. They haven’t looked all that bad recently and they’ve outplayed their opponents more than once on this long winless streak, but it just hasn’t mattered. Their fourth leading goal scorer so far this season is Nikita Nesterenko with six. That would be tied for tenth on BU.

On the other hand, BC has played pretty well in two of these three matchups earlier this year. Their 9-6 win over BU remains the highlight of the season and they looked good in the second game of their recent weekend series despite the 3-1 loss. It’s hard to imagine the intensity level of this game living up to what we’ve seen from these two teams in the past, but if BC can come out and play with some desperation, maybe they can get a few bounces and finally get back into the win column against their biggest rival.