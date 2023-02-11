GOAL BY GOAL: BC Women’s Hockey Earns 2-1 Win For Season Sweep of Boston University

Boston College Women’s Hockey went down to Allston on Saturday evening in need of a big road win, a big three points, and a big victory in the Battle of Comm Ave, and the Eagles did just enough to make it happen. After a hot start and a two goal lead, Boston College had to weather a late BU flurry (as well as some strange clock shenanigans from the crew at Walter Brown Arena) to come away with the 2-1 win, putting themselves in a great position going into the final weekend of the regular season.

Boston College Goal #1 — 17:18 of the 1st period

Gaby Roy (Cailin Flynn, Jenna Carpenter)

BC 1, BU 0

Gaby gets us on the board!



— Boston College Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) February 11, 2023

It was a great start for the Eagles in this one. Boston College had the Terriers chasing for a good chunk of the first period, and BC really deserved that first goal.

This goal was a good case of why it’s never bad to throw the puck on net. Cailin Flynn’s shot was harmless and didn’t even make it to the goaltender, but it took a bounce off a defender’s skate right onto the stick of Gaby Roy. The subsequent shot from Roy turned into a high-quality chance, and she hit the net short-side for the 1-0 lead.

Boston College Goal #2 (GWG) — 3:47 of the 2nd period

Alexie Guay (Unassisted)

BC 2, BU 0

Alexie Guay's 19th career goal, good for a tie for 7th all-time in for a defender in program history ⭐️



— Boston College Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) February 11, 2023

Again — just throw it on goal! Alexie Guay was about as far from the BU goaltender as you can be, but her high shot from the point went through everybody to go all the way to the back of the net.

As it turned out, this goal was a big one. Boston University started to find their footing as the game went on, and Abbey Levy had to come up big on several very good BU chances. And the Terriers would cut the lead in half before the end of the period.

Boston University Goal #1 — 14:41 of the 2nd period

Haylee Blinkhorn (Lacey Martin, Maggie Hanzel)

BC 2, BU 1 — FINAL

This goal was a pretty badly blown play by the Eagles. Boston College thought they had themselves a clean clear of the defensive zone and went for a line change, but the puck wound up on the stick of a BU Terrier. All of a sudden there were four scarlet jerseys bearing down on Levy with just two BC defenders to help out, and the Eagles lost this particular numbers game. This goal made it 2-1 and made for a much more stressful end to the game.

The third period ticked down with a couple chances here and there for each team, but it was the final few minutes where things really got weird. A late BC penalty gave BU a power play with under a minute left, which would make for a 6-on-4 Terrier advantage. But for some reason, the referees took the puck to center ice for the faceoff — great for BC — while also adding 33 seconds to the game clock — much worse. Neither the announcers, nor seemingly Coach Katie Crowley, seemed to have any idea what was going on.

And that wasn’t the only time that there were some questionable home-town clock shenanigans going on in this one.

Yeah I went through the whole third with the skip 10 button and BU definitely got about 46 extra seconds in the period lol.



— Title XXXIII Hockey (@TitleIXHockey) February 12, 2023

No real explanation came from the TV crew during the game — they were just as confused as we were back home — so who knows what happened here.

But the Eagles finished the game off for the 2-1 win thanks to some great late saves from Abby Levy, and BC came away with all three league points.

That makes things pretty simple for BC in the Hockey East standings next weekend against Providence. If the Eagles can come away with 4 out of 6 points against the Friars next week, they’ll claim the #3 seed in the Hockey East tournament — helpful for avoiding Northeastern until the championship game. If BC can take 1 out of 6 points, they’ll at least claim the #4 seed as a consolation prize, giving them home ice in the quarterfinals regardless of what UConn does in their final weekend against Holy Cross.

But Boston College has a trophy to win first! Tuesday night is the Beanpot Championship against #5 Northeastern, BC’s chance to win their first trophy of any kind since 2018. Puck drop is at 7:30pm at Conte Forum.