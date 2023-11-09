How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Basketball vs Harvard

On Thursday evening, the Boston College Eagles women’s basketball team will look to claim their second win of the season after winning their opening night contest against Holy Cross on Monday. The Harvard Crimson come into Conte Forum for a midweek match-up of Beanpot schools. Harvard didn’t get off to a good start of their own, falling 98-75 in their opener against Maryland down in College Park. Harvard did manage to win this match-up last season, though, defeating the Eagles 69-58 across the Charles River in Cambridge in 2022.

Read all of our in-depth BC women’s basketball coverage here.

Who: Harvard Crimson (0-1) vs Boston College Eagles (1-0)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Thursday November 9th

Tip-Off Time: 6pm ET

How to Watch: Tonight’s game will be streamed live on the ACC Network.

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption