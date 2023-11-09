Boston College Men’s Hockey at Maine Weekend Preview

This weekend, Boston College men’s hockey heads up to Orono for a weekend series at Maine. The Eags and the Black Bears are both elite programs that have gone through some tough years but are back to winning this season, so this should be an exciting series that is reminiscent of the golden age of BC men’s hockey. The Eagles and the Black Bears both have just 1 loss - BC’s against #2 Denver and Maine’s against #7/8 Quinnipiac.

Alfond Arena is always a tough spot to play, and the Eags have struggled there in the past, so this weekend should be a real test for this young BC team. Eagles fans should feel optimistic heading into the weekend though, since BC just picked up a win at Lowell, another place that has notoriously been hard for BC to win at.

Game Details

Boston College Eagles (5-1-0, 2-0-0 HEA) at Maine Black Bears (5-1-0, 2-0-0 HEA)

Game 1

Friday, November 10 at 7 PM. Watch on ESPN+, listen on WEEI 850 or online, follow live stats online, follow game updates on Twitter via @BC_MHockey and @BCInterruption.

Game 2

Saturday, November 11 at 7 PM. Watch on ESPN+, listen on WEEI 850 or online, follow live stats online, follow game updates on Twitter via @BC_MHockey and @BCInterruption.

Stats Breakdown

Goals per game: BC - 4.0, Maine - 3.3

Goals allowed per game: BC - 2.1, Maine - 2.3

Saves per game: BC - 33.8, Maine - 19.2

Power play conversion percentage: BC - 25.0%, Maine - 14.3%

Penalty kill percentage: BC - 91.7%, Maine - 89.5%

Penalties pet game: BC - 4.9, Maine - 3.3

Faceoff win percentage: BC - 48.9%, Maine - 54.4%

Team Leaders

Goals: BC - Cutter Gauthier (8), Maine - Bradly Nadeau (5)

Assists: BC - Gabe Perreault (10), Maine - Josh Nadeau & Lyden Breen (5)

Points: BC - Will Smith & Gabe Perreault (11), Maine - Bradly Nadeau (8)

Blocks: BC - Jacob Bengtsson (18), Maine - David Breazeale (9)

Save percentage: BC - Jacob Fowler (.923), Maine - Victor Ostman (.898)

Goals against average: BC - Jacob Fowler (2.12), Maine - Victor Ostman (2.15)