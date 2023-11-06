Boston College Men’s Basketball Earns Season Opening Win Over Fairfield By a Score of 89-70

On Monday night, the Boston College men’s basketball team played the Fairfield Stags at Conte Forum to kick off the season. Behind the strong play of Quinten Post, the Eagles defeated the Stags by a final of 89-70. Post finished with a career high 31 points and was nearly flawless from beyond the arc, going 5-6. He also contributed 11 rebounds and four blocks in a game that BC controlled from the tip.

The game started out well on both sides of the court for the Eagles, with Quinten Post getting hot early. He had nine points before the quarter was even halfway through, and added in a few rebounds and nice passes. Fairfield also helped BC’s cause with five turnovers in the first nine minutes, and the Eagles made them pay, taking a ten-point lead with 11:01 left in the first half.

Boston College clearly had the size advantage and cleaned up the boards early, out-rebounding the Stags 12-3 halfway through the opening period. Post, Devin McGlockton, Armani Might, and Donald Hand Jr. all had more than two rebounds, and Post collected more than the whole Fairfield squad combined.

The Eagles went a little cold over the last few minutes of the first half, with Post on the bench. But BC still entered halftime shooting over 50% from the floor and held a 46-34 lead over the Stags. Quinten Post picked up right where he left off, scoring 17 points to go with six boards and two blocks. The Eagles’ defense also played well, holding Fairfield to just a 35.3% field goal percentage and causing eight turnovers. BC couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the year.

The Stags made it a nine-point game right out of the halftime break, with the Eagles struggling to get into their offense early enough in the shot clock. After Post fouled a Fairfield player a few minutes into the second half, he jawed at the opposing team a little and gave a slight forearm shove, showing some frustration.

Both teams actually started out the second half slow on offense, with the score 52-40 and 14:59 left in the half. But BC went on quick 9-0 run to give them a 21-point advantage, their largest of the game. The Eagles distributed the ball well during that run, with Prince Aligbe, Post, Jaeden Zackery, Claudell Harris Jr. all scoring.

Mason Madsen and Post continued their hot shooting from beyond the arc in the second half, and hit back-to-back threes to stretch the lead to 67-42 about halfway through the half. Just as the Stags were starting to inch back into the game, Post hit two more threes, giving him five with 8:24 left in the game. The game was essentially over after that, and BC won their first game of the season relatively early.

Post was the star of this game, but Jaeden Zackery was the only other Eagle in double digits, as he finished with ten points and four assists, and Mason Madsen ended with nine points, shooting 3-5 from three, while also collecting six boards.

On Friday, Boston College will take on The Citadel on the road at 7 pm EST.