Weekly Kickoff: The Vibes Are Off The Charts For Boston College Athletics

Boston College men’s and women’s basketball tip-off today and will only add to the excitement around BC’s sports teams in recent weeks. With football, men’s hockey, and women’s hockey all on a hot streak, it’s an exciting time to be rooting for the Eagles.

Boston College Football

BC football has now won their FIFTH-straight game, launching them from a 1-3 start to 6-3 and bowl eligibility. Jeff Hafley and his team have cleaned up the penalties that plagued them early in the season, figured out what works on offense with their new QB, and have shored up the defense enough to get important stops when they’re needed most. With more games coming up against very beatable teams (Virginia Tech and Pitt), it’s starting to feel like this party might never end and that #ThePath to the ACC Championship game might be more real than we could’ve imagined.

Boston College Men’s Hockey

I’ll admit, I was nervous about the top-10 preseason ranking and I was nervous as that ranking climbed to #1 in the country. This is a young team, and despite the influx of talented freshmen, they still had finished below .500 last season and I expected a shaky start. Boy was I wrong. The men’s hockey team has taken their expectations and played up to them, now riding a 4-game win streak and only having lost once this season, a close game against #2 Denver. The offense looks phenomenal, the powerplay is night-and-day from Jerry York’s final years, and the defense is getting better. Not even to mention goaltender Jacob Fowler has been playing out of his mind for a true freshman. The series up in Maine this weekend will be a good next test. Orono is a tough place to play and Maine looks like a good team this year.

Boston College Women’s Hockey

It was a rough start for BC WIH this season, dropping their first four games in a row and getting demolished by Wisconsin, 12-2. But with Northeastern already falling apart, Hockey East suddenly looks wide open and BC is as poised as anybody to make a run. Their sweep of UConn made them look like a better team than last season despite losing a ton of veteran talent to the transfer portal. Then with the following victories over Merrimack and Maine, they are proving that they can string together wins against anyone in the conference. I’m looking forward to see what they can do against Northeastern, Providence, and BU. If they are putting together wins against those squads, then a Hockey East title is a very real possibility this season.

Boston College Basketball

The BC basketball season tips off today for both the men and the women’s teams with a doubleheader in Conte Forum. The men’s team is poised to keep improving upon their promising team last season. With the return of Quinten Post, the incoming transfer of Claudell Harris, and all of the developing young talent, BC men’s basketball is a real threat to go over .500 in ACC play for the first time in 13 years.

BC women’s basketball is more of a question mark, but head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee is a great in-game coach and can often put together wins with depleted rosters. The transfer portal once again took its toll on the roster this offseason and set the team back on what it’s been building, but with Dontavia Waggoner, Kaylah Ivey, JoJo Lacey and others returning, there will still be some good basketball being played.