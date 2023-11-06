How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Fairfield

On Monday night, the Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team opens up their 2023-24 season against the Fairfield Stags. BC is returning a lot of production this season, including the reigning ACC Most Improved Player, Quinten Post. With another year of development from last season’s squad that finished 16-17, the Eagles are poised to keep pushing to improve. Fairfield went 13-18 last season, including a 9-11 record in the MAAC, which is right around where they’ve been finishing the past four seasons under head coach Jay Young.

Who: Fairfield Stags (0-0) vs Boston College Eagles (0-0)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Monday November 6th

Tip-Off Time: 8pm ET

How to Watch: Tonight’s game will be streamed live on ACCNX

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption