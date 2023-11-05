Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Fairfield

Welcome back Sickos! On Monday night, the Boston College Eagles will open the season in Conte Forum against the Fairfield Stags.

When: Monday, November 6th at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to Watch: The game will be broadcasted live on the ACC Network

Boston College fans have a lot to look forward to this season. Despite being picked to finish 12th in the league, the Eagles were selected as one of Andy Katz’s, NCAA college basketball analyst, top 10 most underrated teams. This is a very familiar place for Boston College fans and players alike as the Eagles are constantly picked to finish in the bottom half of the league.

The number one thing Eagles fans should be excited about this season is a healthy Quinten Post. Post was selected preseason 2nd team all-ACC, which is extremely well-deserved. The big man averaged 15 points per game last year in his 13 starts. I expect Post to have a monster year, but he won’t be able to win games on his own. Jaeden Zackery will also play a major piece as he has been a staple in the backcourt for his entire time on the Heights.

Eagles’ fans will see many familiar faces on the court this season. BC returns 9 players as well as 4 starters with the biggest losses being the Langford brothers, both Makai and Demarr. Transfer Claudell Harris, Jr. will be expected to step into that open spot in the starting lineup and help carry the load on the offensive end. Harris averaged over 17 points per game last season at Charleston Southern. Standing at 6’ 3, the shooting guard is an athletic scorer. He should be a great complement to both Zackery and Post and help spread out the floor.

If you’re reading this article, you are well-aware that the Eagles tend to play to their competition and have suffered some bad non-conference losses in the past decade. The first game I attended in Conte Forum as a BC student was a loss to Nicholls State. With that being said, the Eagles did defeat the Stags 72 to 64 in their last meeting in 2021. So, I’m scared, nervous, and excited for Monday night as I truly believe we will watch a “different” team step onto the court this season.

Prediction: Boston College 75 Fairfield 62