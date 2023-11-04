Boston College Men’s Hockey Defeats UMass Lowell 3-2

The Eags picked up a 3-2 win over UMass Lowell tonight, earning a weekend sweep against a tough team.

Just about midway through the first BC got a big 5 minute power play after a Lowell player was tossed for a kneeing penalty on Ryan Leonard. The Eags quickly went up 1-0 off a Cutter Gauthier goal off a smart pass from Jack Malone on the man advantage.

Unfortunately despite killing off a couple penalties late in the first period, BC let Lowell tie things up at 1 with just 8 seconds to go before intermission and the teams went into the locker rooms even at 1.

Early in the second period BC took a 2 man advantage thanks to a pair of Lowell penalties, and Will Smith scored with 31 seconds to go in the first of the penalties to make it 2-1. With just under 7 minutes to go in the period BC improved the lead to 3-1 as Ryan Leonard scored by catching the Lowell goalie out of position.

With 3:43 to go in the second a UMass Lowell goal was called off for a player in the crease, and Lowell challenged the call. The call stood, and the Eags kept the 3-1 lead into intermission.

Lowell cut BC’s lead to 1 just over halfway through the third period, making it 3-2 Eags, but BC held on to keep the lead and the weekend sweep.