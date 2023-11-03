Gamethread: Boston College vs. Syracuse

Boston College is in New York taking on the Syracuse Orange tonight at 7:30. The Eagles are on the cusp of bowl eligibility at 5-3 and riding high with four wins in a row, while Syracuse has lost their last four and likely face a lost season and an uphill battle for a bowl should they lose tonight.
Who: Boston College (5-3) vs. Syracuse (4-4)
Where: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY
When: 7:30, Friday November 3rd
How to Watch: The game will be broadcast on ESPN2
Follow along in the comments and on X (formerly Twitter) @bcfootball and @bcinterruption. Roll Eags.
Loading comments...