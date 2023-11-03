How to Watch: Boston College Football vs Syracuse

On Friday night, the Boston College Eagles travel over to New York to face the Syracuse Orange. Each football team has walked down a very different path to get here, as BC rides a 4-game winning streak while Cuse rides a 4-game losing streak.

Who: Boston College Eagles (5-3) vs Syracuse Orange (4-4)

Where: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

When: Friday November 3rd

Kickoff Time: 7:30pm ET

How to Watch: This game will be broadcasted live on ESPN2

Boston College is one of the hottest teams in the ACC right now, winners of four-straight and looking like they could climb to seven wins or even more. But the issue for BC is that this win streak has come against some mediocre competition: Virginia, Army, Georgia Tech, and UConn. The Eagles have yet to prove yet that they can defeat a good squad. Meanwhile, Syracuse has proven multiple times that they can’t beat a good squad. The Orange have lost four-straight to decent or good teams: Clemson, North Carolina, Florida State, and Virginia Tech. Cuse hasn’t played good football in weeks, but they’re hoping they can get back to where they started against some easier competition in BC.

Watch Parties

If you’re in New York, stop by the official BC bar The Tipsy Nomad for some good fun. It’ll be a double doozy as well, with the bar broadcasting the #1 BC vs UMass hockey game as well.

Our staff has spent this week compiling some great content to preview this match-up. Take a look:

Preview & Prediction: Boston College Football vs Syracuse

BC Opponent Preview: Syracuse Football

Betting Odds & Prediction

Boston College Football vs. Syracuse: Q&A with Nunes Magician

#ThePath - How Boston College Football Could Actually Make The 2023 ACC Championship Game