How to Watch: #1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs UMass Lowell

This weekend, the #1-ranked Boston College Eagles will face the UMass Lowell Riverhawks in a home-and-home series. This series opens Hockey East play for the Eagles, who have a 5-1-0 record up to this point with big out-of-conference wins over Quinnipiac and Michigan State. Those wins, plus a close loss to #2 Denver, have vaulted BC up to a #1 ranking in the national USCHO poll. Meanwhile, UMass Lowell has gotten off to a solid start themselves. They took a long road trip up to Alaska-Anchorage and split a series up there, swept Colgate in their own barn, and then split a home-and-home with UConn this past weekend. UML is coached tough and always poses a threat to win, though BC did manage to go 1-0-1 against the Riverhawks last season.

Who: UMass Lowell Riverhawks (4-2-0) vs #1 Boston College Eagles (5-1-0)

Game 1

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Friday November 3rd

Puck Drop Time: 7pm ET

How to Watch: Tonight’s game will be streamed on NESN & ESPN+

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption

Game 2

Where: Tsongas Center, Lowell, MA

When: Saturday November 4th

Puck Drop Time: 6pm ET

How to Watch: Saturday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption