Boston College Men’s Basketball 2023-2024 Roster Countdown: #00 Chas Kelley

Name: Chas Kelley III

Position: Guard

Year: Sophomore

Number: 00

Height: 6’3”

Hometown: Houston, TX

Last Season: Kelley gained pretty extensive experience as a rookie last year, carving a decent role for himself off the bench and averaging 14.7 MPG. The stats, on the surface, are not the prettiest (2.9 PPG on 34.7% shooting, 0.9 RPG and 1.2 APG) but that is somewhat to be expected with a raw freshman entering the mix. Notably, he was often entrusted with handling the ball when he was in the game, mostly playing the point and orchestrating the offense. He flashed his upside in a 17-point, 4 assist performance against Virginia Tech in which he shot 4-7 from beyond the arc (despite a poor 28.6% mark for the season). He will need to find some consistency moving forward.

Season Outlook: I expect Kelley to see pretty significant minutes backing up the likely starting combo of Zackery and Claudell Harris, and he will probably run the offense on the second unit. This is simply projection; as we all know by know BC’s backcourt is very deep — I expect that we will see Grant doing a lot of lineup shuffling between Fred Payne, Kelley, Zackery, Harris, and Hand to find which combinations work best. Regardless, Kelley has a good-looking three-point stroke. He needs to find consistency in hitting his shots, and continue to improve the defensive presence he brought as a freshman.