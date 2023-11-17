Boston College Women’s Basketball Falls to Ranked OSU Team

Last evening, Boston College women’s basketball fell to Ohio State, losing 88-66 to the ranked Buckeyes.

There were a few positives for BC in the loss - the Eagles did end up with 32 rebounds to OSU’s 29 (although this was almost certainly affected by OSU subbing in bench players, as was BC’s huge 28 point fourth quarter), and BC did shoot much better from the free throw line tonight that in recent games (83.3%).

However, BC continued to struggle with 3 pointers, making just 3 of 14 attempts while OSU went 6-for-12. The Buckeyes shot 61.4% overall, and scored 30 points off of BC’s 20 turnovers.

Teya Sidberry was once again a standout player for BC with 14 points and a team leading 8 rebounds, and sophomore T’Yana Todd continues to look more confident each game and led the Eagles with 16 points.