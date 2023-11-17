Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UConn: Weekend Preview

After suffering just their second loss of the season and earning a shootout win in Orono against the Maine Black Bears, the Eagles return for a home-and-home series against the UConn Huskies.

WHO:

#3/4 Boston College Eagles (7-2-1, 2-1-1 HEA) vs UConn Huskies (5-6-1, 3-3-0 HEA)

WHERE:

Friday

Kelley Rink at Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Saturday

Toscano Family Ice Forum, Storrs, CT

WHEN:

Friday, November 17 & Saturday, November 18. Puck drops at 7pm both nights.

HOW TO WATCH:

Both games will be streaming on ESPN+.

FOLLOW ALONG:

PREVIEW:

The Huskies are having a fairly up-and-down start to their season, their record hovering just under .500. So far, they’ve earned splits in almost every series that they’ve played with the exception of being swept by Holy Cross back in October. On offense, they’re led by sophomore Matthew Wood, who has 10 points in 12 games, followed by senior Hudson Schandor with 8 points.

Of note — goalie Logan Terness, who stoned the Eagles a bunch of times last season and the season prior, looks to have transferred to Ohio State after a solid sophomore year. In net this season for the Huskies, grad student & Clarkson transfer Ethan Haider and sophomore Arsenii Sergeev look to be splitting starts. Haider has a .929 save percentage and a 1.88 GAA, while Sergeev has a .897 save percentage and a 2.82 GAA. It’s likely that the Eagles will face Haider this weekend, though there’s always a possibility each goalie starts one.

In November so far, the Huskies have split against Vermont and Merrimack, losing the first game before rebounding to win the second one, so I’m curious to see how they come out against the Eagles at Conte to start the first game of the series. UConn has won four of the last five match ups against the Eagles — in three games last season, the Eagles were only able to win on Senior Night before dropping their last regular season game of the year at UConn.

The Eagles will look to get back in the win column this weekend and hopefully go for the sweep.