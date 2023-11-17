How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs UConn

This weekend, the Boston College men’s hockey team will face off against the UConn Huskies for a home-and-home series between two head coaches who formerly worked under Jerry York at BC, Greg Brown and Mike Cavanaugh. BC is coming off of a rough weekend up in Maine in which they lost and tied against the #13 Black Bears, taking home only 2 of a possible 6 Hockey East points. UConn has had some more prolonged struggles, though, earning series splits with Merrimack, Vermont, UMass Lowell, and Union the past four weekends. The Huskies haven’t been able to put together a win streak of more than two games yet this season.

Read our full preview of this series and all of our in-depth BC hockey coverage here.

Who: UConn Huskies (5-6-1) vs Boston College Eagles (7-2-0)

Game 1

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Friday November 17th

Puck Drop Time: 7pm ET

How to Watch: Tonight’s game will be streamed on ESPN+

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption

Game 2

Where: Toscano Forum, Storrs, CT

When: Saturday November 18h

Puck Drop Time: 7pm ET

How to Watch: Saturday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption