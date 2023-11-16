Gamethread: Boston College Football vs Pitt

On Thursday night, the Boston College Eagles football team travels to Pittsburgh to face the Pitt Panthers for a weeknight ACC match-up. Both teams have a short turnaround after losing games on Saturday, as BC got demolished by Virginia Tech, 48-22, while Pitt couldn’t stop Syracuse’s rushing attack in a 28-13 loss.

Who: Boston College Eagles (6-4) vs Pittsburgh Panthers (2-8)

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

When: Thursday November 16th

Kickoff Time: 7pm ET

How to Watch: This game will be broadcasted live on ESPN

This match-up is the first installation in what should become a yearly Northeast rivalry. Boston College and Pittsburgh are slated to face each other every year for the next seven years, if ACC scheduling goes as planned.

Our staff has spent this week compiling some great content to preview this match-up. Take a look:

Preview & Prediction

Boston College Football Opponent Preview: Pitt Panthers

Betting Odds & Prediction