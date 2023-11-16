How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Basketball vs Ohio State

On Thursday night, the Boston College Eagles women’s basketball team will travel to Columbus to face the Ohio State Buckeyes. BC is traveling for its first road game of the season after going 2-1 in their homestand to open 2023-24, defeating Holy Cross and Northeastern but falling to Harvard. Meanwhile, OSU has high expectations this year, ranked #13/10 in the nation after they made it all the way to the Elite 8 in March before falling to #1 Virginia Tech. But the Buckeyes did drop their opener this season to #21 USC, 83-74.

Read all of our in-depth BC women’s basketball coverage here.

Who: Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) vs Boston College Eagles (2-1)

Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

When: Thursday November 16th

Tip-Off Time: 7pm ET

How to Watch: Tonight’s game will be streamed live on the B1G Network+

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption