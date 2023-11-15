 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Richmond

Will the Eagles beat the Spiders?

By Kieran Wilson
/ new
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Second Round - North Carolina vs Boston College John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

BC men’s basketball will be taking on the 2-0 Richmond Spiders on Wednesday night in Chestnut Hill. BC is also 2-0 and coming off a four-point win against The Citadel last Friday. After Quinten Post and Jaeden Zackery had back-to-back great performances to open the season, they could be relied upon again against a Richmond team that is ranked almost 30 spots higher in KenPom.

Who: Richmond Spiders (2-0) vs. Boston College Eagles (2-0)

When: Wednesday, November 16 @ 7 PM EST

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to watch: This game will be streamed live on ACCNX.

More From BC Interruption

Loading comments...