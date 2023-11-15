Gamethread: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Richmond

BC men’s basketball will be taking on the 2-0 Richmond Spiders on Wednesday night in Chestnut Hill. BC is also 2-0 and coming off a four-point win against The Citadel last Friday. After Quinten Post and Jaeden Zackery had back-to-back great performances to open the season, they could be relied upon again against a Richmond team that is ranked almost 30 spots higher in KenPom.
Who: Richmond Spiders (2-0) vs. Boston College Eagles (2-0)
When: Wednesday, November 16 @ 7 PM EST
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA
How to watch: This game will be streamed live on ACCNX.
