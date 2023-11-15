How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Richmond

On Wednesday night, the Richmond Spiders travel up to Chestnut Hill to face the Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team. BC is riding a two-game win streak to start their season after soundly defeating Fairfield, 89-70, and squeaking by a close game with The Citadel, 75-71. Quinten Post was hugely important to their offensive success against Fairfield, but Jaeden Zackery was the one who stepped up to put away The Citadel with his 21 points. They’ll certainly need someone to put up some numbers against a Richmond team that is also riding a two-game winning streak after wins against VMI and Siena. The Spiders are ranked 95th in KenPom, soundly above Boston College at 123, and led by senior Jordan King, who dropped 34 points in their season opener.

Who: Richmond Spiders (2-0) vs Boston College Eagles (2-0)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Wednesday November 15th

Tip-Off Time: 7pm ET

How to Watch: Tonight’s game will be streamed live on ACCNX

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption