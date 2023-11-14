Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Richmond

Boston College returns home to Conte Forum after a narrow escape at the Citadel, and will take on Richmond on Wednesday night.

Who: Richmond Spiders (2-0) vs. Boston College Eagles (2-0)

When: Wednesday, November 15th at 7 pm

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to Watch: The game will be broadcast on ACCNX/ESPN+

The Richmond Spiders come to Conte Forum after back-to-back dominant wins, albeit against mediocre competition in the form of VMI and Siena. The Spiders, in limited sample size, have certainly shown the ability to score the basket. The team scored over 90 points in both of their first two contest, led by senior transfer guard Jordan King’s 22 points per game. Though last year’s leading scorer Tyler Burton (19.0 PPG) is gone, King leads four other double-digit scorers on the Richmond roster. While regression is inevitable against better competition, this Richmond team has shown it can score in bunches while shooting the 3-ball at a 41.8% clip, meaning BC’s guards — especially Zackery and Hand — will need to be active and twitchy in slowing down King and Co. I’ll also be watching the center matchup in this one — Richmond’s Neal Quinn is averaging 7.5 points, 7.0 boards, and 5.5 assists and has almost 30 pounds on QP. Post, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back after a (moderately) disappointing performance against the Citadel.

Prediction: Boston College 73 — Richmond 65