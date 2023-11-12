Teya Sidberry Leads Boston College Women’s Basketball in Win Over Northeastern

Boston College women’s basketball got back into the win column tonight, defeating Northeastern by a score of 67-68.

The Eagles started out strong today on offense, making all of the first 8 2-pointers they attempted and scoring 8 first quarter points off of turnovers. BC led by as many as 11 points in the first half, but as the second quarter went on the Eagles struggled to hit their shots and Northeastern was able to build up a comeback.

At halftime, BC was just 1-for-10 from the arc (Northeastern, meanwhile, made 3 out of 5 3-point attempts), and the Eagles were 0-for-2 from the free throw line. Northeastern also dominated the boards in the first half, grabbing 21 rebounds to BC’s 13. This allowed Northeastern to take a 28-27 lead into halftime.

Unlike Thursday’s game, BC responded well to giving up the lead today, and came back in the second half determined to get back on top. Once BC regained the lead, the team kept it, and the Eagles won this one 67-58.

BC’s defense is really what allowed them to come away with the win. The Eagles went 4-for-21 from behind the arc and an unacceptable 9-for-19 from the charity stripe, but BC’s defense forced 31 turnovers which led to 33 points for the Eags. On offense, Teya Sidberry was the standout with 15 points and 6 rebounds. The Eagles also saw double digit contributions from Dontavia Waggoner, Andrea Daley, and T’Yana Todd, each of whom scored 13.