Boston College CB Elijah Jones is OUT for the Season with Undisclosed, Non-Injury Reason

In Saturday’s post-game press conference, Boston College football head coach Jeff Hafley announced to the media that veteran Boston College cornerback Elijah Jones would likely miss the remainder of the 2023 season. Hafley skirted around the question of whether the absence was injury-related, but further reporting this morning confirms that Jones is not suffering from an injury.

Asked Hafley about this yesterday postgame. Worded as “is he healthy?” And Haf went on to say he’s most likely out for the year & wouldn’t go any further. Can confirm it’s not injury related https://t.co/UmSFWMsUGl — Kevin J. Stone (@kstone06) November 12, 2023

This is a big loss for the Boston College secondary, as Jones was a team leader with 5 INTs, two ACC player of the week awards at the position, and was anchoring a BC secondary that experienced a lot of roster turnover this past offseason. Without Jones on Saturday, Virginia Tech throttled the Eagles by a score of 48-22 and snapped BC’s five-game winning streak.

With Jones out, Boston College will turn to Amari Jackson as their primary cornerback and will look for help from Cole Batson, John Pupel, and others within the secondary.