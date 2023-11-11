Boston College Men’s Hockey Ties Maine, Earns Extra Hockey East Point in Shootout

Boston College men’s hockey sort of broke the Alfond curse tonight, skating away with an official tie but a 3-2 shoutout win that counts for an extra Hockey East point in the standings.

Maine scored first again tonight, grabbing a loose puck in front of the net to go up 1-0 late in the first.

Ryan Leonard took a penalty early in the first to put BC down a man, but just after the penalty expired BC scored on a goal from Gabe Perrault assisted by Leonard to tie things up.

The 1-1 lead held through 2 period, despite power plays for both teams. With slightly under halfway to go in regulation Maine took the lead again, but with only a few minutes remaining Ryan Leonard grabbed a rebounded shot and tied the game back up at 2.

Neither team was able to get past the goalies in the remaining minutes of regulation, and the teams went into a 3 on 3 overtime tied at 2.

Neither team was able to score in overtime, despite a BC power play, so the game officially goes into the books as a tie but continued to the shootout for the extra Hockey East point. The Eagles pulled through with goals from Oskar Jellvik, Gabe Perrault, and Lukas Gustafsson (whose dad got a shoutout on the board earlier in the game for his time at Maine), giving BC the extra conference point.