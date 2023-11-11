Gamethread: Boston College Football vs Virginia Tech

On Saturday afternoon, the Virginia Tech Hokies travel up to Chestnut Hill to face off against the Boston College Eagles in a match between some of the ACC’s mid-tier squads. Boston College reached bowl eligibility last week and is looking to continue their 5-game win streak into even more success, while VT is looking to recapture some magic after their 2-game win streak was snapped by Louisville last week.

Who: Boston College Eagles (6-3) vs Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5)

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Saturday November 11th

Kickoff Time: 12pm ET

How to Watch: This game will be broadcasted live on the ACC Network

