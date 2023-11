The Boston College men’s basketball team takes on The Citadel on Friday night at McAlister Field House in Charleston, SC. This is a homecoming game for Earl Grant as he spent 6 seasons coaching at the College of Charleston which shares the city with The Citadel. This is also the second straight ACC game for the Citadel. They lost to NC State on Monday.

When: Friday, November 10 @ 7 PM EST

Where: Charleston, SC

How to watch: This game will be streamed live on ESPN+.